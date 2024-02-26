Jordan, Saudi Arabia Strengthen Bilateral Relations In Media Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 26 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh hosted Saudi Minister of Information Salman bin Youssef Al Dossary today at the Prime Minister's House, alongside Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Al-Mubaideen and Saudi Ambassador Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi.During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the strong ties and mutual commitment to regional stability and Palestinian issues, aligning closely on diplomatic efforts for a two-state solution.Khasawneh commended Saudi Arabia's pivotal role in regional stability and its support for Jordan's stance on the Palestinian cause, acknowledging Saudi's support for Jordan's custodianship of holy sites in Jerusalem.He also praised Saudi's strides in economic diversification, tourism, and media, highlighting potential collaborations between the two nations.Al Dossary echoed sentiments, emphasizing the depth of bilateral relations and expressing interest in Jordan's media education initiatives, aiming to replicate them in Saudi Arabia.