Interior Minister Discusses Security Cooperation With Saudi Arabia, Egypt

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tunisia, Feb. 26 (Petra) -- Interior Minister Mazen Faraya held meetings with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and Egypt during the 41st session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council in Tunisia.In the meeting with Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Saud, they discussed enhancing joint security cooperation and reviewed the outcomes of a quadripartite ministerial meeting held in Amman on February 17. This meeting, attended by interior ministers from Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan, focused on combating drug trafficking and agreed to establish a communication cell for information sharing and coordination.Minister Faraya also met with Egyptian Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfik to discuss strengthening security cooperation, particularly in exchanging experiences and enhancing capabilities. Faraya highlighted Jordan's efforts in combating drug smuggling and proposed sharing Jordan's experiences with Egypt.The Egyptian Minister expressed interest in joining the communication cell established by Jordan, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. Both ministers emphasized the importance of regional cooperation in achieving security and societal peace.Additionally, they discussed the regional situation, including efforts led by King Abdullah II and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to address the aggression against Gaza. They underscored the vital roles of Jordan and Egypt in supporting Palestinians and delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank.