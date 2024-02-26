Former Austrian chancellor deemed guilty of perjury

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, a court in Austria has pronounced former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz guilty of perjury in connection to statements made to a parliamentary investigatory committee. The 37-year-old political figure was handed an eight-month suspended prison sentence as part of the verdict delivered on Friday. However, it is crucial to note that the judgment will only take effect once all avenues to contest the conviction have been exhausted, and Kurz has already expressed his intention to appeal the ruling.



The case against Kurz, initiated by Austrian prosecutors more than two years ago, centered around his testimony in 2020 before a parliamentary investigative committee probing corruption within his government. The former chancellor was accused of providing false information when he asserted that he did not play a decisive role in appointing his close confidant, Thomas Schmid, to oversee Austria's state holding company OBAG. Kurz maintained that he was only "involved in the sense of being informed."



Prosecutors presented evidence, including leaked text messages and testimony from Schmid, a crucial state witness. The judge, deeming Schmid's testimony credible, rejected attempts by the defense to portray him as unreliable, asserting that Kurz actively participated in the corruption scheme.



Following the announcement of the verdict, Kurz expressed his dissatisfaction, stating, "I find this part of the ruling very unfair." He went on to confirm the appeal and conveyed optimism about receiving a favorable ruling in the second instance. Throughout the legal proceedings, Kurz, who denies any wrongdoing, conveyed the emotional toll of the prosecution's accusations, describing feeling "terrible" and "helpless" before the court.



Sebastian Kurz, recognized as one of the youngest leaders globally when he assumed office at the age of 31, served as Austria's chancellor twice – from December 2017 to May 2019 and from January 2020 to October 2021. Both of his administrations faced collapse in the wake of a scandal, marking a tumultuous period in Austrian politics. The conviction adds a significant chapter to Kurz's political trajectory and raises questions about the implications for Austria's political landscape.



