Aussie Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Finds Resistance Ahead Of Inflation Data


2/26/2024 5:14:34 AM

Outlook: AUD/USD Finds Resistance Ahead of Inflation Data

This week the US PCE data stands out above the rest and will be complemented by the second estimate of US GDP for Q4, although, the second estimate tends not to provide as much impact as the advance figure unless there is a notable revision.

AUD/JPY also appears to have discovered a period of resistance after the Thursday and Friday daily candles presented higher upper wicks around a prior level of resistance. This typically suggests a rejection of higher prices and a waning of bullish momentum. The uptrend is still very much intact with price action rising above the 50 and 200 day simple moving average. Resistance at 98.70 remains in play for the pair.

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

