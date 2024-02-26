Cinc Syrskyi Makes“Number Of Decisions” After Visiting Advanced Command Posts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during his latest visit to the advanced command posts in the combat zone immediately approved several decisions.

The top commander reported the news on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

Syrskyi visited the command posts together with the Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, the report reads.

"We heard the commanders of Army groupings on the situation in their areas of responsibility. The enemy regularly storms the positions of our troops. In many areas, the situation is complex and requires constant monitoring," the commander-in-chief emphasized.

CinC, SACEUR Cavoli discuss Army needs

According to Syrskyi, the current developments were analyzed in detail and the necessary further steps were discussed, including on ensuring the safety of troops from drones and air strikes involving guided bombs, as well as the strengthening of certain areas of the front line.

"We spoke with brigade and battalion-level commanders about the situation on the ground. We analyzed the problems that arise within the brigades. I drew attention to the importance of coordination and proper operational interaction of all elements of our Defense Forces, as well as the preservation of the lives of our defenders," Sirskyi said.

As the commander-in-chief reported, he immediately made several decisions on the spot to improve the combat capability, stability, and management of Ukrainian units.

As Ukrinform wrote earlier, during a working trip to the combat zone, Syrskyi and Umerov conferred state, ministerial, and commander-in-chief's awards on soldiers for courage and heroism shown on the battlefield.

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / CinC AF of Ukraine