Law Enforcers Nab Family Couple For Spotting Missile Strikes Targeting Energy Infrastructure In Lviv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed in Lviv region a family couple who is believed to have been helping the Russians prepare a missile attack on local energy infrastructure.

That's according to the SBU press service.

It was established that the perpetrators had been handled by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). Among the enemy's main targets in the region were the power plants.

The main suspect in the case is a convict currently serving term for aggravated assault.

Russia's security operatives focused on recruiting the perpetrator against the background of his public support for the invasion, expressed via social media. After remotely reaching out to the man, FSB handlers maintained contact through an anonymous online chat, issuing tasks and step-by-step instructions for their execution.

Russia'snetwork exposed, involving former Ukrainian intel operatives

The enemy asset enlisted his wife to cooperate with the FSB. At his request, the woman would photograph energy facilities that were set to be hit by Russia, providing the enemy with geospatial data for precision targeting.

The FSB handlers promised their assets financial rewards and also covered all current expenses related to espionage efforts.

The invaders intended to use the intelligence gathered by the family couple to launch missile strikes that were supposed to sever power supplies to Ukraine's western region.

The main suspect has been charged with treason and is facing life in prison if found guilty by court.

The convict's wife could also be charged with high treason, investigators note, adding that the probe is ongoing.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the SBU recently detained a Russian asset who had been spotting missile strikes on Kharkiv.

Photo: SBU