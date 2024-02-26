Azerbaijani Officials Visit Khojaly Genocide Memorial

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani officials have visited the Khojaly genocide memorial
in Baku in connection with the 32nd anniversary of the massacre, Azernews reports.
The officials, including Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Chairperson
of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova, Head of the
Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, and others, laid flowers
at the memorial, honouring the memory of the tragedy victims.
On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly was occupied by
Armenia's armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR's
366th Motorised Rifle Regiment following massive artillery
shelling.
As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63
children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens, were brutally
murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children
lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their
parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children
out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as
cruelly tortured, is still unknown.
