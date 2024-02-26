Turkiye's Cavusoglu: Azerbaijan's Sorrow Is Our Sorrow

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

"We have not forgotten and will not forget the crimes against humanity committed in Khojaly 32 years ago in front of the eyes of the world," Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Mevlud Cavusoglu, the former foreign minister of Türkiye, the head of the country's delegation to NATO, on his official X account.

"Azerbaijan's sorrow is our sorrow. We mourn our Khojaly martyrs," he added.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly was occupied by Armenia's armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR's 366th Motorised Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens, were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured, is still unknown.