President Ilham Aliyev Laid Foundation Stone For Khojaly Genocide Memorial

( MENAFN - AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has laid the foundation stone for the Khojaly genocide memorial and met with representatives of the general public in the Khojaly district, Azernews reports.

