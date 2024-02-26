US Embassy In Azerbaijan Honours Memory Of Victims Of Khojaly Genocide

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby expressed his condolences
to the people of Azerbaijan on the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly
tragedy, Azernews reports, citing the post shared
by the USA Embassy in Baku, on its official X account.
“Today we join Azerbaijanis in mourning the hundreds who were
killed in Khojaly in 1992. On behalf of the United States, I extend
my deepest sympathy to the families of those killed, injured, and
displaced in Khojaly. We have a duty to work for peace in the
region and ensure such tragedies never happen again," the
ambassador said.
On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly was occupied by
Armenia's armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR's
366th Motorised Rifle Regiment following massive artillery
shelling.
As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63
children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens, were brutally
murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children
lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their
parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children
out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as
cruelly tortured, is still unknown.
