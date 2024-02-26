UK Ambassador Visits Khojaly Massacre Memorial

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, visited the
Khojaly Massacre Memorial, Azernews reports.
"Today, I commemorate the victims of the Khojaly tragedy
together with all Azerbaijanis.
May God bless their souls!" noted in the post.
