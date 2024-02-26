               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UK Ambassador Visits Khojaly Massacre Memorial


2/26/2024 5:10:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, visited the Khojaly Massacre Memorial, Azernews reports.

"Today, I commemorate the victims of the Khojaly tragedy together with all Azerbaijanis.

May God bless their souls!" noted in the post.

MENAFN26022024000195011045ID1107899233

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search