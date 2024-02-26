Foreign Media Writes About Khojaly Tragedy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



French journalist Jean-Michel Brun, editor-in-chief of La Gazette du Caucase, an online newspaper based in Paris, published an article dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Azernews reports.

"It has been 32 years since the Armenian Armed Forces committed this crime, the horror of which surpasses all imagination. Those who managed to escape the attackers were killed in the forest where they had sought refuge, while others died of cold or were seriously wounded. Most of them were women, children, and the elderly.

The Armenian invasion resulted in the occupation of more than 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, killing more than 20,000 people. More than 50,000 people were wounded or maimed. More than a million civilians, victims of the Armenian policy of ethnic cleansing, lived as refugees, internally displaced persons for almost three decades," the author writes.

Jean-Michel Brun emphasised that no sanctions have been taken against Armenia for these crimes - neither by the United States nor by the European Union.

"The same is true for France, which has never condemned Armenia for the occupation of a sovereign state, never for ethnic cleansing, never for the Khojaly genocide. On the contrary, several French cities signed twinning agreements with Azerbaijani cities that were under Armenian occupation at the time," Brune noted.

The article further noted that when Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hoisted the national flag in the town of Khojaly on October 15 last year, it was a historic event marking the restoration of justice for all Azerbaijanis.

"Today, large-scale construction and reconstruction work is underway in Khojaly. Hundreds of houses are being revived from ruins. The construction of roads, communication, water supply, sewerage, electricity, and other main lines in the city is being completed. The resettlement of residents will begin very soon. According to the local authorities, 50 families are expected to return to Khojaly within the first six months of this year. Thus, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan have already been restored, and 32 years after the tragedy, Khojaly is being revived," the conclusion reads.

Also, the Austrian online newspaper dasfazit dedicated an article to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, where it is reported that the Khojaly genocide is one of the most heinous crimes against humanity, Azernews reports.

"32 years ago Armenian terrorists committed the Khojaly genocide, one of the most heinous crimes against humanity. Khojaly, once a peaceful town in Azerbaijan, was captured on the night of February 25-26, 1992. During the occupation, Armenian terrorists killed 613 civilians in Khojaly. "They were old men, women, and children," the article says.

The authors emphasise that neither the US nor the EU imposed any sanctions against Armenia for these crimes. On the contrary, in 1992 (the same year Armenian terrorists committed genocide in Khojaly), the US passed the 907th Amendment to its Constitution against Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan won the 44-day war under the leadership of President and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and carried out an anti-terrorist measure in Garabagh. Thus, Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity have been fully restored. On October 15, last year, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, raised the state flag in Khojaly. This historic event marked the restoration of justice, the beginning of a new, peaceful life in the town, which was subjected to brutal destruction by Armenian terrorism.

Hundreds of houses in Khojaly are undergoing large-scale repair and reconstruction works (all communications, drinking water, sewerage, electricity, and main lines of the city) and are already at the stage of completion. The residents will be resettled in Khojaly in the near future. During the first six months of this year, 50 families are planned to be resettled in the town. This will be another Great Victory of the Azerbaijani people," the article says.