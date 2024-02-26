Foreign Media Writes About Khojaly Tragedy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
French journalist Jean-Michel Brun, editor-in-chief of La
Gazette du Caucase, an online newspaper based in Paris, published
an article dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly
genocide, Azernews reports.
"It has been 32 years since the Armenian Armed Forces committed
this crime, the horror of which surpasses all imagination. Those
who managed to escape the attackers were killed in the forest where
they had sought refuge, while others died of cold or were seriously
wounded. Most of them were women, children, and the elderly.
The Armenian invasion resulted in the occupation of more than 20
percent of Azerbaijan's territory, killing more than 20,000 people.
More than 50,000 people were wounded or maimed. More than a million
civilians, victims of the Armenian policy of ethnic cleansing,
lived as refugees, internally displaced persons for almost three
decades," the author writes.
Jean-Michel Brun emphasised that no sanctions have been taken
against Armenia for these crimes - neither by the United States nor
by the European Union.
"The same is true for France, which has never condemned Armenia
for the occupation of a sovereign state, never for ethnic
cleansing, never for the Khojaly genocide. On the contrary, several
French cities signed twinning agreements with Azerbaijani cities
that were under Armenian occupation at the time," Brune noted.
The article further noted that when Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev hoisted the national flag in the town of Khojaly on October
15 last year, it was a historic event marking the restoration of
justice for all Azerbaijanis.
"Today, large-scale construction and reconstruction work is
underway in Khojaly. Hundreds of houses are being revived from
ruins. The construction of roads, communication, water supply,
sewerage, electricity, and other main lines in the city is being
completed. The resettlement of residents will begin very soon.
According to the local authorities, 50 families are expected to
return to Khojaly within the first six months of this year. Thus,
the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan have
already been restored, and 32 years after the tragedy, Khojaly is
being revived," the conclusion reads.
Also, the Austrian online newspaper dasfazit dedicated an
article to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, where it
is reported that the Khojaly genocide is one of the most heinous
crimes against humanity, Azernews reports.
"32 years ago Armenian terrorists committed the Khojaly
genocide, one of the most heinous crimes against humanity. Khojaly,
once a peaceful town in Azerbaijan, was captured on the night of
February 25-26, 1992. During the occupation, Armenian terrorists
killed 613 civilians in Khojaly. "They were old men, women, and
children," the article says.
The authors emphasise that neither the US nor the EU imposed any
sanctions against Armenia for these crimes. On the contrary, in
1992 (the same year Armenian terrorists committed genocide in
Khojaly), the US passed the 907th Amendment to its Constitution
against Azerbaijan.
"Azerbaijan won the 44-day war under the leadership of President
and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and carried out an
anti-terrorist measure in Garabagh. Thus, Azerbaijan's sovereignty
and territorial integrity have been fully restored. On October 15,
last year, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham
Aliyev, raised the state flag in Khojaly. This historic event
marked the restoration of justice, the beginning of a new, peaceful
life in the town, which was subjected to brutal destruction by
Armenian terrorism.
Hundreds of houses in Khojaly are undergoing large-scale repair
and reconstruction works (all communications, drinking water,
sewerage, electricity, and main lines of the city) and are already
at the stage of completion. The residents will be resettled in
Khojaly in the near future. During the first six months of this
year, 50 families are planned to be resettled in the town. This
will be another Great Victory of the Azerbaijani people," the
article says.
