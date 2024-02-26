Arab Parliament Hails Asian Position From Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Arab Parliament, on Monday, hailed Asian positions supporting rights of Palestinian people, and rejecting committed by Israeli occupation in Gaza Strip.

Parliament Chief, Adel Al-Asoomi, expressed this while addressing the 14th session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Al-Asoomi called for a joint meeting between the Palestinian committee at Arab Parliament and its counterpart at the Asian Assembly and Islamic cooperation organization, as promptly as possible.

He demanded that more efforts be channeled into exerting international pressures to put an end to the horrific massacres.

The Arab official also praised Asian Assembly decision of establishing a committee designated to support Palestinian people and their just cause.

The Arab and Asian nations are not merely brought together by common interests but also by shared cultural and historic bonds, and a common destiny, stated Al-Asoomi adding that this amplifies efforts to face mutual challenges.

On achieving sustainable development objectives, he stated that it is not achieved exclusively through government action but requires a parliamentarian role as well, including updating current legislative infrastructure so that it goes accordingly to sustainable development goals.

Al-Asoomi also underlined enhancing economic integration to achieve the sought after developmental goals by both Arab and Asian nations. (end)

