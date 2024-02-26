Police Take Action Against Fake Social Media Account Impersonating ADGP Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday said it has initiated legal action against a person posing as the additional director general of police of Jammu on various social media platforms.
“A fraudster has managed to impersonate ADGP Jammu zone, Anand Jain on various social media platforms using his image including other credentials and is extorting money from people,” according to a police statement
“The offender has created the profiles with malicious intent. Accordingly, legal action has been initiated as per law,” it said, without giving any further details.
The police also advised social media users to refrain from responding to these fake profiles.
“Any financial loss or other issues should be reported to the nearest police station or cyber cell in the respective districts,” it said. Read Also 50 Detained In Srinagar Ahead Of Protests In Farmers' Support Killer Of Two Punjab Residents Arrested In Srinagar
Earlier on January 2, police had flagged a fake social media account impersonating the ADGP and urged people not to interact with it.
