Police Take Action Against Fake Social Media Account Impersonating ADGP Jammu

“A fraudster has managed to impersonate ADGP Jammu zone, Anand Jain on various social media platforms using his image including other credentials and is extorting money from people,” according to a police statement

“The offender has created the profiles with malicious intent. Accordingly, legal action has been initiated as per law,” it said, without giving any further details.

The police also advised social media users to refrain from responding to these fake profiles.

“Any financial loss or other issues should be reported to the nearest police station or cyber cell in the respective districts,” it said.

Earlier on January 2, police had flagged a fake social media account impersonating the ADGP and urged people not to interact with it.

