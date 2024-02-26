Dhiraagu's CX Driven Digital Transformation Empowered By Etiya's Cutting-Edge BSS Platform

(MENAFN- Pressat) Istanbul, Türkiye - Etiya, the leading Independent Software Provider, is thrilled to announce the successful launch of the Digital Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Transformation which includes B2C postpaid and prepaid mobile services in partnership with Dhiraagu, the largest and leading digital and telecommunications service provider in the Maldives.

In this transformative collaboration, Etiya and Dhiraagu have worked closely to revamp Dhiraagu's customer experience by modernizing its Business Support Systems (BSS) with a state-of-the-art Digital CRM. This strategic initiative aims to enhance Dhiraagu's customer-centric approach, ensuring seamless experiences across all touchpoints. Key highlights of this initiative include gaining deeper insights into customer needs and streamlining the ordering process.

With this transformation, Dhiraagu seeks to improve sales efficiency, enhance operational agility, and elevate Contact Center Service levels, thereby cementing its position as a leader in the telecom industry.

Aslan Dogan, Founding Partner & CEO of Etiya, expressed his enthusiasm about collaborating with Dhiraagu on their Digital Transformation journey, emphasizing, "By upgrading Dhiraagu's legacy BSS to CX-based-advanced technologies, we're demonstrating our commitment to enhancing customer experience and driving digital-first strategies forward."

Dhiraagu's CEO & MD, Ismail Rasheed, praised the collaboration, stating,“Our customers are at the heart of all we do here at Dhiraagu. This additional upgrade to our systems with Etiya enhances our capability to deliver superior digital experience to customers, empowering them to get ahead in the thriving digital age.”

The successful execution of this project underscores Etiya's role as an innovative BSS provider, delivering tailored solutions that address the unique requirements of its partners. This accomplishment further solidifies Etiya's reputation as a trusted leader in the indus



About Dhiraagu

Dhivehi Raajjeyge Gulhun Public Limited (Dhiraagu) was established in 1988 as the country's sole telecommunication service provider in the Maldives. The two substantial shareholders of Dhiraagu are, Bahrain Telecommunications Company B.S.C (Beyon) holding 52% of the shares, and the Government of the Maldives holding 41.8% of the shares. The remaining 6.2% of shares are held by the general public of the Maldives.

Dhiraagu is the leading and largest digital and telecommunications service provider in the Maldives, providing future-proof digital and telecommunications connectivity that enables customers to get ahead in the digital future. They are the pioneers that ushered the country into the digital age and continue to lead the field by placing the premium value on customer experience and consistent innovation. For more information:

About Etiya

Etiya, a leading software company founded in 2004, boasts over 1500 employees across 3 continents and 7 countries. Etiya provides innovative products focused on agility and flexibility through microservices-based architecture and DevOps methodology. Specializing in customer experience-centric and AI-driven digital transformation, Etiya's offerings span various sectors globally, including telecom, automotive, finance, and retail. Etiya prides itself on delivering rapid digital readiness and product delivery for its customers.

Exceed, Every Day