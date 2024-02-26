US, European stock markets show mixed performance amid robust corporate results

(MENAFN) The performance of American stock indices exhibited a mixed picture at the conclusion of last week's sessions, with momentum from robust corporate earnings contrasting with concerns surrounding the Federal Reserve's approach to interest rate adjustments. Notably, tech giant Nvidia announced impressive fourth-quarter business results, propelling its market value to a historic milestone of two trillion dollars. However, shares faced pressure amidst apprehensions regarding the pace of potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve throughout the year.



In the American market, the Dow Jones Index closed with a modest gain of 0.15 percent, adding 62 points to reach 39,131 points by the end of trading. This performance translated to weekly gains of 1.3 percent, marking the index's 14th record close since the start of the year. Similarly, the Standard & Poor's index notched its 13th record close of 2024, finishing at 5,088 points and recording weekly gains of 1.65 percent. However, the Nasdaq index experienced some volatility, ultimately closing the week with a 1.4 percent gain, despite a slight decline during the session.



Nvidia's remarkable achievement of surpassing a two trillion-dollar market value garnered attention during trading, albeit with some moderation as the chip maker's stock trimmed its gains to close up 0.35 percent at USD788.17. This marked the 22nd record close for Nvidia since the beginning of the year. Across the Atlantic, European markets also saw positive movement, with the Stoxx Europe 600 index rising approximately 0.45 percent to 497.2 points, securing its second consecutive record close. Throughout the week, the index sustained gains for the third consecutive week, bolstering investor sentiment.



The British FTSE 100 index reflected this positive momentum, rising 0.3 percent to 7,706 points, while the French CAC and German DAX indexes achieved their 11th record closes of the year. The CAC climbed by 0.7 percent to 7,966 points, while the DAX edged up 0.3 percent to 17,419 points. These collective performances underscore the resilience of global markets amidst ongoing economic uncertainties, driven by a combination of strong corporate performance and cautious investor sentiment regarding monetary policy adjustments.

