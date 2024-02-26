US Soldier Self-Immolates In Support Of Gaza Outside Israeli Embassy In Washington

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Washington D.C. police authorities have reported that an active-duty member of the United States military set himself on fire in protest against the ongoing conflict in Gaza in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington D.C.

According to Al Jazeera on Monday, February 26th, citing the United States Fire Administration, the man has been transported to the hospital with“life-threatening severe burns.”

US Air Force officials stated that he was an active-duty pilot and set himself on fire in protest against the continuing conflicts in Gaza.

According to Al Jazeera's report, before setting himself on fire, the man shouted,“Will not be complicit in genocide” and“Free Palestine.”

Additionally, an Israeli embassy spokesperson stated that none of their staff members were harmed, and the health of all personnel has been confirmed.

Further details about the identity of the individual have not been released; however, local police authorities have confirmed investigating the incident. Earlier in December, another protester set himself on fire outside the Israeli consulate in the city of Atlanta as a political protest.

This incident occurs as the Israeli embassy in Washington has become a focal point for ongoing protests against the Gaza conflict.

According to statistics, since the start of the clashes between Israel and Hamas, more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, and millions more have been displaced.

