31,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed In Russian Invasion: Zelensky

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that since the start of Russia's military invasion into Ukraine, 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed.

Zelensky made these remarks on Sunday, February 25th, during a press briefing to journalists.

He stated that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed during the two-year Russian attack on Ukraine.

The president of Ukraine did not clarify the number of military personnel wounded in this war.

Zelensky expressed concern that providing information on the number of military casualties could be used by Russia for their military plans.

He referred to the deaths of these soldiers as a“great loss” for his country.

This comes as previously, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, had stated that 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the war with Russia.

Conflict between Russia and Ukraine complicates with additional dimensions, hindering prospects for a near-future ceasefire.

On the other hand, Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has asserted that Ukraine has no historical identity separate from Russia and that Ukrainians and Russians are one people.

He believes that Ukraine is an artificial creation, engineered by Soviet leaders, and that it will eventually return to the fold of Russia.

Putin views the Ukrainian government as illegitimate and accuses it of being influenced by Western powers, particularly the United States.

