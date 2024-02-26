Afghanistan Launches Polio Vaccination Campaign

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Ministry of Public Health, in collaboration with international organizations, has initiated the second sub-national polio vaccination campaign for 2024, aiming to combat the spread of the disease .

Running from February 26 to 29, 2024, the campaign targets approximately 7.6 million children under the age of five across various regions of Afghanistan.

Acting Public Health Minister of Taliban, Qalandar Ebad expressed the ministry's commitment to eradicating polio in Afghanistan through continuous efforts and collaborative initiatives with partners.

“We are committed to eradicating polio in Afghanistan with the cooperation of our partners. We are working day and night and continue supplementary polio vaccination campaigns and health care services in order to reach the goal of completely eradicating polio throughout the country,” Qalandar Ebad said.

Emphasizing the importance of community support, Ebad highlighted the crucial role of Afghan elders and religious leaders in encouraging participation in polio eradication efforts and ensuring child health.

“The support of all Afghans, especially elders and religious scholars, is important in polio eradication activities. It is necessary for them to participate in the fight against polio and keep their children healthy,” he added.

It is imperative to understand that polio, being a viral disease, lacks a cure; thus, prevention through vaccination remains the sole effective strategy for eradication.

Through sustained vaccination campaigns and community engagement, Afghanistan aims to achieve the ultimate goal of completely eliminating polio from the nation, safeguarding the health and well-being of future generations.

