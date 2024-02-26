Mold Release Agents Market Size, Share, Global Industry Overview, Latest Insights And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

The global mold release agents market size reached US$ 2.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.01% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Mold Release Agents Industry:

Technological Advancements:

The mold release agents market is significantly influenced by technological advancements aimed at improving efficiency, product quality, and environmental compliance. Innovations in formulation and application techniques enable manufacturers to produce agents that offer superior performance, such as higher heat resistance, better surface finish, and reduced application times. These advancements not only enhance the effectiveness of mold release agents but also cater to the evolving demands of industries like automotive, construction, and plastics. As manufacturers continue to invest in research and development, the introduction of innovative products is expected to drive market growth by meeting the stringent requirements of various end-use sectors.

Regulatory and Environmental Considerations:

Regulatory and environmental considerations play a pivotal role in shaping the mold release agents market. Governments and environmental organizations worldwide are imposing stricter regulations on the use of chemicals, pushing for products that are less harmful to the environment and human health. This has led to a surge in demand for water-based and biodegradable mold release agents, which are perceived as more environmentally friendly compared to traditional solvent-based products. Manufacturers are thus compelled to focus on developing sustainable solutions that comply with these regulations, a factor that significantly impacts market dynamics by influencing product development, consumer preference, and competitive strategies.

Market Demand from End-use Industries:

The growth of the mold release agents market is closely tied to the demand from end-use industries such as automotive, construction, rubber, plastics, and electronics. The expanding automotive sector, for instance, utilizes mold release agents in the production of tires, engine components, and various interior and exterior parts. Similarly, the construction industry's need for molded components like concrete forms and precast structures contributes to the market demand. Fluctuations in these industries directly affect the demand for mold release agents, with periods of economic growth leading to increased production and, consequently, higher demand for mold release agents. As these sectors continue to evolve, their changing requirements and production volumes will significantly influence the market's growth trajectory.

Mold Release Agents Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup By Product:



Water-Based Solvents-Based

Water-based represented the largest segment as they have gained prominence due to their environmental friendliness, ease of application, and compliance with stringent environmental regulations, making them the preferred choice in various industries.

Breakup By Type:



External

Internal Semi-Permanent

External represented the largest segment as external mold release agents, applied directly onto the mold surface, offer versatility across different molding processes and materials, leading to their widespread adoption and the largest market share.

Breakup By Application:



Die-Casting

PU Molding

Rubber Molding

Composite Molding

Plastic Molding

Concrete

Wood Composite and Panel Pressing Others

The significant demand for PU molding, driven by its applications in automotive, construction, and furniture industries, has made it the largest segment due to PU's versatile properties and the need for effective release agents in its processing.

Breakup By Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific has emerged as the largest market for mold release agents, attributed to the region's rapid industrial growth, booming manufacturing sectors, especially in automotive and construction, and increasing investments in technological advancements.

Global Mold Release Agents Market Trends:

The market growth of mold release agents is primarily driven by the expanding manufacturing sectors that require efficient molding processes, such as automotive, construction, and plastics. These agents play a crucial role in ensuring the seamless release of products from molds, significantly reducing production time and improving surface quality. The increasing demand for high-quality, complex-shaped components, along with the need for cost reduction and efficiency in manufacturing processes, further propels the demand for advanced mold release agents. Additionally, technological advancements in developing environmentally friendly and high-performance release agents align with the growing emphasis on sustainability, thereby augmenting market growth.

Some of these key players include:



Ampacet Corporation

Chem-Trend L.P. (Freudenberg Chemical Specialities SE & Co. KG)

Chukyo Yushi Co. Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dow Inc.

Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited (Henkel AG & Co. KGaA)

McGee Industries Inc.

Michelman Inc.

Miller-Stephenson Chemical Company Inc.

Moresco Corporation

Rexco Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumico Lubricant Co. Ltd

