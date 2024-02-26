Qatar To Face Kazakhstan In FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's national team will be up against Kazakhstan in the Group E match of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at the Al Gharafa Club hall today. The match starts at 7:00pm.

The FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers is being played across three windows: February 2024, November 2024, and February 2025. A total of 24 teams will be aiming to qualify for the region's flagship men's national team competition

The draw for the qualifiers placed Qatar in Group E alongside Iran, Kazakhstan, and India.

Al Annabi are seeking to snatch victory in today's match after they narrowly lost 74-76 away to Iran in their opening match. Despite Iran's lead in the first quarter, the Qatar national team were a strong match for the hosts in the second and third, where they succeeded in finishing the third with a lead of 48-47.

While the Qatari team was close to achieving victory, as the result indicated progress, the Iranian team succeeded in coming back from behind for a thrilling victory.

The Qatar national team went through light training yesterday evening, after returning from Iran. After participating in the friendly international tournament, which was held in Tehran over four days and with the participation of six teams, during which they played three matches, they won two matches and lost one.

The technical staff of our national team, led by the Greek coach Thanasis Skortopoulos, announced the national team's list for the qualifiers, which includes 23 players.