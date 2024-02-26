Qatar, South Korea To Boost Cooperation In Aviation Training

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti has witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Qatar Aeronautical Academy (QAA) and the Incheon Airport Aviation Academy in the Republic of South Korea (IAAA) in the field of aviation. The MoU aims to develop and implement training programmes, exchange of students and trainers, cooperation activities, joint marketing, promotion, and hosting ICAO courses in both countries.

The MoU was signed on behalf of QAA by Director General of the Academy, Sheikh Jabor bin Hamad Al Thani, and Vice-President of Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC), Hyoung-Wook Jeon, in the presence of several representatives from both sides.

On this occasion, Minister of Transport stressed the importance of this MoU in refining and developing the knowledge and skills of students and members of the academy's programmes, through access to the latest means of education and training in the field of civil aviation, in addition to exchanging experiences between the two sides.

He said:“The Ministry of Transport supports all aspects of cooperation with the world's leading educational institutions to develop the work path of QAA with the aim of building promising generations capable of meeting the requirements of the civil aviation sector in a way that serves society and meets its needs in line with achieving the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy and implementing Qatar National Vision 2023."

Along the same lines, Sheikh Jabor emphasised the importance of this MoU, which will play a strategic role in pushing the cooperation relations between the two sides to broader horizons by providing training, marketing, and promotional programmes in the field of civil aviation in the interest of developing the performance of QAA.

He said:“QAA's membership in the ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS programme will qualify it to work alongside IIAC in the Republic of Korea and will enable it to open a new window to view intellectual and academic diversity between both sides." This collaboration with the Korean side is expected to bring new opportunities for work and innovation, incorporating the latest methods and practices to enhance educational and training systems for both parties. It will create an atmosphere of openness to broad fields and extensive prospects for aviation training.

Hyoung-Wook Jeon said: ''As we mark the beginning of this cooperative relationship, I wish to share our shared goals and vision for the sustainable development of the aviation industry. Both of our institutions play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the aviation sector, and the signing of this training cooperation MoU further emphasises its significance."