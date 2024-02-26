Design Doha Showcases MENA Region's Creative Innovation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Design Doha, an event dedicated to cultivating design culture in the MENA region and creating a hub of design excellence in Qatar, kicked off in Msheireb Downtown Doha.

The curator of the headline exhibition, Arab Design Now, Rana Beiruti stressed the rich cultural diversity and history of innovation across the Arab world, spanning from Bilad Al Sham to the Gulf to North Africa. The exhibition celebrates this diversity while revealing commonalities that unite the region, such as shared values centred around community, co-creation, and storytelling in contemporary design.

“The Arab world is very culturally diverse and has a really long and rich history of innovation and craft and designers across the region. The exhibition is a celebration of this diversity and also reveals certain commonalities or similarities that we all share – whether its common pre-occupation or culturally value centred around community and co-creation, or materials or stabilities that show an intimate relations with the land, there's a strong element of storytelling in contemporary design in the region. The impact of design week and biennials is they bring us closer together, they allow us to have this important conversations and to learn from each other and they give creatives the space they need to really practice and show their crafts,” Beiruti explained.

H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, said that the Design Doha is a testament to the excellence and innovation of the region's design community. She described it as a platform for creative leaders worldwide to come together, supporting Arab designers in advancing their practices and businesses. Design Doha aims to celebrate artistic diversity through exhibitions, collaborations, mentorship programmes, and more.“Design Doha is not just an event; it's a platform for the future of design.” The event runs from February 24 to August 5 at various locations across Doha, featuring special events and exhibitions until February 28. Alongside the exhibitions, the Design Doha Forum (DDF) serves as a vital knowledge-sharing aspect, exploring design's profound influence on urban spaces and all aspects of life.

Qatar-based and international design experts convene at DDF to discuss how design contributes to creating inclusive and equitable urban environments. Through engaging discussions and different perspectives, DDF is a unique opportunity to connect with thought leaders and gain insights into the evolving world of design. It also aims to integrate design into Qatar's rapidly growing creative and cultural industries sector.