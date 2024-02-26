Lulu Hypermarket Launches 'Taste Of Poland' Promotion

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Hypermarket has launched“Taste of Poland” promotion, a unique cultural and culinary celebration set to run until March 1 across all its branches in Qatar.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the Lulu Pearl Qatar outlet, was led by Ambassador of Poland to Qatar H E Janusz Janke. The event was graced by members from the Embassy of Poland in Qatar, a Polish delegation, and various guests.

Highlights of the“Taste of Poland” promotion include offers on a diverse range of Poland-branded products, transforming it into a shopping extravaganza for enthusiasts of Polish culture and cuisine. The event featured attractive displays showcasing Poland's finest products, complemented by Poland-themed decor that enhanced the festive atmosphere, providing a truly immersive experience.

A notable aspect of the promotion was the live cooking and sampling of traditional Polish dishes at the Polka restaurant, the first Polish restaurant in Qatar. Customers thoroughly enjoyed the authentic taste of Poland at the Polka restaurant kiosk.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Ambassador of Poland H E Janusz Janke thanked Lulu Group for organising the Taste of Poland promotion, which gives a boost for Polish products in Qatar. The promotion underlines the cooperation between Poland and Lulu Group.

The promotion unveils the rich vividity of Poland's food and farming sectors. Poland is known for its quality dairy products and taste. With its potential of attracting the buyers and easily reaching the customers, Lulu is the best place to sell the Polish products, the Polish ambassador said.

The first of its kind initiative in Qatar, Janke said, Taste of Poland lends the visitors an opportunity to explore Polish cuisine.“Buyers can find many products ranging from fruits to dairy products at Taste of Poland,” he said.

Exuding his confidence that the promotion will open a new door for Polish products to Qatar and the Middle East, Janke said Poland is keen to further strengthen its ties with Lulu in the region to find a market for the food products. Qatar is an important market for Poland and it's the gateway to the regional market. We are looking to bring in more products to the region and expand the areas of cooperation with Lulu Group and the government entities while tapping the potential of the regional market,” he said, adding that such initiatives will be beneficial for farmers and business entities in Poland.

Director of Lulu Group International Dr. Mohamed Althaf said Lulu is glad to feature the Polish products and Taste of Poland is a strategic step towards Lulu's expansion plans to the central European region.“Our presence is currently there in various European countries. We are stepping into the Baltic region as the first international retail chain. Lulu's idea is to start from Poland which is an emerging hub of food production. The country is a shining star when it comes to production,” he said, adding that Lulu will host the Taste of Poland promotion in upcoming years with additions.

Althaf said the promotion is the continuation of Lulu delegation's visit last year to Poland and a prelude to the upcoming ventures.

“Poland is the country where Lulu is eying on further expansion and where the group is planning to establish sourcing and export hubs. We have cooperation with several European countries where the group is setting up sourcing and food processing units. This is to ensure food availability, uninterrupted supply, and stable price in the market,” Althaf said.

He said Lulu is keen to support the local production initiatives and farmers in Qatar and across the world while implementing innovative initiatives.

“Lulu does its utmost to ensure global food security while spreading its wings to more areas,” he explained. The promotion featured a diverse selection of products from renowned Polish brands, including exclusive items specially imported for the event.