(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) 'MMVO,' Mazda's Production Base in Mexico Marks its 10th Anniversary - Grown to become an important base to support the growth of the North American business, the most important market -

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Feb 26, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - A production site of Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) in the United Mexican States, Mazda de Mexico Vehicle Operation (MMVO), marked its 10th anniversary since its founding in January 2014. Celebrating the milestone, it held a commemorative ceremony on February 25, 2024 (Japan time). MMVO employees and dignitaries from the United Mexican States, the state of Guanajuato, and the city of Salamanca attended the ceremony to celebrate the 10th anniversary.







Speaking at the ceremony, Mazda's President and CEO Masahiro Moro said, "Since the start of operation in January 2014, MMVO has grown with the support of many people, including the support of the state government. Once again, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to everyone involved. Mazda has a 'Human Centric' culture that values people. In order to realize Mazda's commitment to manufacturing in Mexico, our bases in Japan and MMVO have constantly engaged in communication and interactions across all areas, including production engineering and quality. We will continue to cherish our 'Human Centric' culture and work tirelessly to ensure that MMVO is rooted in the community and becomes a factory that is loved by the local community."

In 2020, MMVO achieved cumulative production of one million units, and over the past ten years, it has grown into an indispensable and important base for Mazda's global business. In 2023, MMVO's production volume reached 202,506 units, and Mazda's sales in Mexico posted a record high of 76,017 units. The vehicles manufactured in MMVO account for about 70% of the sales volume in Mexico, and one-third of the sales volume in the North America. MMVO has grown to support the North American market, which Mazda positions as the most important market. Through bending efforts for co-creation with its stakeholders, MMVO will make further strides as a strategic base to support Mazda's business in North American market and contribute to the growth of the Mexican economy as well as the development of the automotive industry.

Mazda will continue to pursue the 'Joy of Driving' under its core value, 'Human Centric,' and aim to deliver 'Joy of Living' by creating moving experiences in customers' daily lives.

Source: mazdaSectors: Automotive