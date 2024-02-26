(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Corporation's Sale of Exportadora de Sal, S.A. de C.V., a Salt Production Company in Mexico

TOKYO, Feb 26, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation announced today that it has agreed on February 24, 2024 to sell its entire 49% stake in Exportadora de Sal, S.A. de C.V. (hereinafter "ESSA"), a salt production company in Mexico, to the Ministry of Economy of Mexico, the existing shareholder of ESSA (*).









MC has operated ESSA together with the Ministry of Economy of Mexico since 1973, and with this share transfer, ESSA will aim to achieve further growth under the leadership by the public sector of Mexico. MC will continue to purchase salt produced by ESSA and provide a stable supply to our customers.

(*) The transferee will be Fideicomiso de Fomento Minero, which is under the Ministry of Economy of Mexico.

Inquiry Recipient:

Mitsubishi Corporation

Telephone: +81-3-3210-2171

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation