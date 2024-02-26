Goa: Nigerian National Held With Drugs Valued At Rs 74 Lakhs

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 26 (IANS) The Anti-Narcotic Cell of Goa Police conducted a narcotic raid at Arpora, Bardez in North district and arrested a Nigerian national allegedly for possessing drugs worth Rs 74.75 lakh in the international market.

The police have identified the accused Nigerian national as Innocent Okezuonu Anaemem (56) native of Uburu-Ekwe, Abuja, Nigeria.

“He was arrested for being in possession of 480 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 72 lakh, 15 grams of Ecstasy powder of Rs 1.50 lakh and 250 grams of Charas of Rs 1.25 lakh,” police said.

Police said that based on specific information, they kept watch over him for almost a week.

“We closely monitored his movements. With the help of human intelligence and technical surveillance, we laid a trap and nabbed him in Arpora. We seized drugs valued at Rs 74.75 lakhs from his possession,” police said.

The police added that the accused has three cases registered against him in Goa and are pending before the concerned courts.

“In 2013 the accused was arrested in the infamous National Highway Blockade case at 'O-Coqueiro' junction, Porvorim. He was also arrested for overstaying without legal documents and was lodged at the Mapusa detention center. The third case was registered against the accused while he was lodged at the detention center where he assaulted an employee,” police said.