Mofa Official Meets WHO Regional Director

Doha, Qatar: Director of Department of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) H E Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al Thani met World Heath Organization (WHO) Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean H E Dr. Hanan Balkhy, on the sidelines of the Middle East Forum on Quality and Safety in Healthcare. The meeting discussed Qatar-WHO cooperation, in addition the situation developments in the region.

