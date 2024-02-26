OIC Ministers Discuss Attacks On Journalists In Gaza, Israel's Disinformation Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Istanbul: The State of Qatar participated in the Extraordinary Session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which was held in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Media Corporation H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani Al Thani chaired Qatar's delegation to the conference. Items on the agenda included Israel's disinformation campaigns to mislead the global public opinion, hostilities against journalists in the occupied Palestinian territories, and its attacks that claimed thousands of civilians and 130 journalists in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

On the sidelines of the conference, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani Al Thani held meetings with heads of delegations of some participating OIC countries, which focused on ways to boost media cooperation between Qatar and those countries.