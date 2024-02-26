Japanese stocks hit new heights braced by pharmaceuticals performance

(MENAFN) On Monday, Japan's Nikkei index continued its ascent, reaching record levels for the second consecutive session. The surge was buoyed by strong performances in the pharmaceutical sector, although profit-taking actions curbed some of the gains. The index concluded trading with a 0.35 percent increase, achieving a new closing level at 39,233.71 points. Notably, it slightly retreated from its earlier all-time high of 39,388.08 points during the session's trading, which resumed after a holiday on Friday.



This latest peak marks a significant milestone, surpassing levels not seen since 1989 during Japan's bubble economy era. The broader Topix index also experienced gains, closing 0.5 percent higher at 2,673.62 points. The positive momentum in Japanese stocks can be attributed to factors such as relatively low stock valuations and ongoing corporate reforms. These factors have effectively attracted foreign investment, particularly from investors seeking alternatives amid volatility in Chinese markets. Year-to-date, the Nikkei index has surged by an impressive 16.8 percent, indicating sustained investor confidence.



Furthermore, the Nikkei index received additional impetus from the record-setting performances of the Standard & Poor's 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday. This convergence of factors underscores the robustness of Japanese equities and their attractiveness to both domestic and international investors.

