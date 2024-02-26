EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Acquisition

ENCAVIS acquires two more solar parks in Spain and surpasses the planned expansion of electricity production in 2023 by a total of 33 percent to reach 1 terawatt hour

Hamburg, 26 February 2024 – Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG, listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) expands its Spanish solar park portfolio with two more solar parks in Andalucia (Spain). The Lirios solar park (109 megawatts (MW), 220 gigawatt hours (GWh)/year) acquired by BayWa r. e., 35 kilometres west of Seville, is already under construction and is expected to be connected to the grid in Q4/2025. The La Florida Hive solar park (30 MW, 60 GWh/year) will be built south-east of Seville in Dos Hermanas and will be connected to the grid in the second half of 2025. It was developed by Hive Energy, who also developed a solar park project in Guillena, also in Andalucia, which Encavis acquired in 2022 and which will generate electricity already in the third quarter of this year. "We have seized the excellent opportunity to further expand our Spanish solar park portfolio on a massive scale," Mario Schirru, CIO/COO of Encavis AG, welcomes the closing of the last two transactions of the fiscal year 2023.“With the additional 1 terawatt hour of electricity purchased in 2023, Encavis has not only far exceeded its expansion target for 2023 but has also specifically acquired projects in one of our focus markets that can be quickly connected to the grid.” In fiscal year 2023, ENCAVIS purchased around 550 MW of new generation capacity. In the current mix of acquired wind and solar projects, this corresponds to an annual electricity production of 1,000 GWh or 1 TWh respectively. ENCAVIS thus surpasses its original target of acquiring an additional 750 GWh by a third, or more than 33 percent. Never before in the Company's history has the Group acquired such a large generation portfolio in a financial year as it did in 2023.

About ENCAVIS: The Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.6 gigawatts (GW), of which around 2.2 GW belong to the Encavis AG, which corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG. In addition, the Group currently has around 1.2 GW of capacity under construction, of which more than 800 MW are own assets. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe. ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their“AA” level and ISS ESG with their“Prime” label. Additional information can be found at

