The National Anti-Corruption Commission Thailand Alerts Investors To Risks Of Gratuity Offerings As Potential Bribery

National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC)

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is a constitutional independent organization supervised by nine commissioners selected from various professions. It is authorized to undertake work on the prevention and suppression of malfeasance, particularly in government agencies, on assets investigations, as well as on the monitoring of ethics and virtues of political position holders.

It has the authority to file charges in court as well as support and build up awareness of the penalties for committing corruption. The NACC is supervised by the NACC Board and has the Office of the NACC as its administrative agency.

Since 1997, Thai Courts have ruled against and punished politicians, former ministers, high-ranking government officials as well as executives of the private sector in the thousands of cases submitted by the NACC.



