Vaibhav Gehlot Resigns From The Post Of RCA President

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 26 (IANS) Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot on Monday resigned from the post of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) President.

He shared this information in a tweet and said,“In the year 2019, I started working after being elected as the President of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA). My objective was to promote cricket in Rajasthan and connect more and more youth with this game.”

"After CP Joshi, I got a chance to work on this post. He acted as our protector and guided us. Throughout my tenure, I tried for the betterment of cricket and to raise the name of RCA, that is why I was elected unopposed as the President of RCA for the second time. But after the change of government in Rajasthan, action against RCA has been started with a malicious intent. In a non-judgmental manner, the RCA office was hastily locked. Therefore, to save the state's cricket and cricket players from this situation, I voluntarily resign from the post of President of Rajasthan Cricket Association.

"Just now I have received information that a no-confidence motion has also been presented against me. In this regard, all I have to say is that no officer or member of RCA discussed with me nor expressed disagreement on any issue, otherwise I would have already tendered my resignation. For me, the future of cricket and cricket players of the state is important. In future, I will always be available for the interests of Rajasthan cricket, cricketers and cricket lovers," he said.