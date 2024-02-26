Chiranjeevi: Varun Tej Created His Own Opportunities

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Star Chiranjeevi has heaped praise on actor Varun Tej by saying he is trying different genres and has created his own opportunities in the film industry.

At the pre-release event of 'Operation Valentine', Padma Vibhushan recipient Chiranjeevi, who is the uncle of Varun, attended the event as the chief guest, expressing admiration for the team's efforts in crafting this aerial action film.

Chiranjeevi talked about Varun and director Shakti Pratap for their courage in bringing 'Operation Valentine' to life.

The actor said: "Varun is trying different genres, and he has created his own opportunities. He showed plenty of variations in his films."

He also praised the director's commitment by saying that the filmmaker's short film on an aerial surgical strike surprised even Air Force officers.

Chiranjeevi added: "I feel Shakti Pratap Singh will inspire Tollywood directors."

'Operation Valentine' is set to release on March 1.