4Th Test: To Come Out On The Right Side Of The Very Hard-Fought Series Feels Very Good, Says Rohit Sharma

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Feb 26 (IANS) Following a thrilling five-wicket win over England to win the fourth Test and the series, India captain Rohit Sharma said he was pleased to come out on the winning side of the very hard-fought series.

India's win in the fourth Test was fashioned by knocks of 90 and 39 not out from Dhruv Jurel, while sharing a crucial 76-run stand for the eighth wicket with Kuldeep Yadav in the first innings and a decisive 72-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Shubman Gill, who made 55 not out.

With the ball, debutant fast-bowler Akash Deep took three wickets on day one, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep taking 5-51 and 4-22 respectively in the second innings, to give India their 17th consecutive Test series win at home.

"It's been a very hard-fought series, so to come on the right side of it feels very good. A lot of challenges were thrown at us but we responded and were quite composed. These guys want to be here, growing up in the domestic circuit, local club-cricket, and coming here. It's a big challenge, but the responses I get are encouraging,” said Rohit after the match ended.

He also showered praise on Jurel, who showed tremendous composure with the bat in just his second Test match.“We have to give them the environment they want to be in, we can't just keep talking to them, they are very clear in what they want to do. Jurel showed composure, calmness and shots all round the wicket. His first-innings 90 was crucial, and again in the second innings along with Gill.”

Rohit admitted it wasn't ideal for India to miss many first-choice players in the series, but felt glad over youngsters like Jurel, Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal stepping up in their absence. "It's always not pleasing when you miss key players, but there's nothing we can do as a group. To fill their shoes was not easy, but they responded really well.”

“When you make a mark like that, you hold yourself in a good position for a long career. This will motivate them. We turn up to every Test thinking we want to win, this is a great series, want to turn up in fifth (at Dharamshala on March 7) and put our best foot forward. Confident we will put on a good show."