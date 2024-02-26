Inscribe (INS), A Revolutionary Cross-Chain Marketplace, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Inscribe (INS) on February 26, 2024, for all BitMart users. The INS/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is Inscribe (INS)?

Inscribe (INS) is a revolutionary cross-chain marketplace, automated tool, and indexer API that specializes in inscriptions on multiple blockchains. It operates seamlessly across Bitcoin, EVM, and non-EVM chains, providing unparalleled ease of use and limitless possibilities for users. The platform simplifies complex cross-chain transactions, offering a user-friendly and efficient experience. With Inscribe, inscriptions become more accessible and open to all, regardless of their blockchain preferences.

Why Inscribe (INS)?

Inscribe (INS) stands out as the leading protocol in the world of data embedded within blockchain transactions, commonly known as inscriptions. Its cross-chain marketplace is an innovative platform that allows inscriptions minted on any supported network to be listed for sale. This enables users to interact with blockchains they are not natively part of, broadening the reach of the inscription ecosystem and improving market dynamics. Additionally, Inscribe's automated tools, including the WebApp and Telegram Bot, revolutionize the way users mint, store, and manage their inscriptions, offering unprecedented ease and speed.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Inscribe (INS)

Token Supply: 100,000,000 INS

Token Type: ERC-20

Inscribe (INS) is a game-changing protocol that is redefining the boundaries of cross-chain interactions within the world of blockchain inscriptions. Operating across multiple chains, including EVM and non-EVM blockchains, Inscribe simplifies the complex mechanisms of cross-chain transactions. Its marketplace is a one-stop shop for inscriptions, allowing users to buy and sell using their preferred wallets and tokens.

Inscribe's suite of tools, including the WebApp and Bot, further enhances the user experience by automating the minting process and providing secure storage solutions. With its commitment to accessibility, ease of use, and innovation, Inscribe is poised to become a leading force in the world of blockchain inscriptions.

To learn more about Inscribe (INS), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!