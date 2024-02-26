Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh Resigns

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Al Jazeera
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh has handed his resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas, Al Jazeera reported quoting Reuters news agency.
Shtayyeh, who has headed the Palestinian Authority's (PA's) 18th government since his appointment in March 2019, submitted his resignation at the opening of Monday's PA government meeting in Ramallah.
