'Ek Machhli Paani Mein Gayi..Chappak', Zomato's Epic Reply To Customer Is Viral Now

- Live Mint) "A funny interaction on social media gained widespread attention when a customer's food order on Zomato sparked a playful exchange reminiscent of a popular Instagram meme this game, participants typically engage in a series of silly phrases and actions, such as saying“Ek machhli” (one fish) followed by“Paani mein gayi” (went into the water), while incrementally adding to the count of fish Read: 'Renting my 2 BHK in Indiranagar,' viral Bengaluru man's rent hike sparks meme trendThe humorous banter between the customer and Zomato tapped into the spirit of this game, delighting many online users. In a post on X, Zomato posted a screenshot of the chat replies on the post came in swiftly,“If you reply to me like this, I'll head over to Swiggy,” indicating a humorous threat to switch to a competitor's service Read: Here's how netizens reacted to Pakistan Election result with memes, jokes and satires: 'Pakistan Army has never won....'Another retorted,“It was a prepaid order, so the money went 'Chappak Chappak' into the water,” playfully referencing the transaction and adding to the amusement.
At the time of writing, the post had accumulated 8.6k likes, 169 comments, and 428 reposts, showcasing its widespread popularity and engagement across social media platforms Read: 'British would've fought to get independence..if..,' hilarious memes flood web on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthdayA username ThatCurlyFoodie wrote, \"See they are more entertaining,' while another wrote,“Waah Zomato, Bahut Khoob”.A user wrote,“When two meme-addicted persons meet each other.” While another wrote, \"A great dialogue between customer and custormer care.\"
