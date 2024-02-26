Maratha Quota Stir: Protestors Set Bus On Fire, Curfew Imposed In Jalna's Ambad Taluka | Top 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Maratha protestors set a state transport bus on fire at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Tirthpuri city, Ambad taluka. Following this, a curfew has been imposed in the area to maintain law and order situation given the ongoing agitation for the Maratha reservation by activist Manoj Jarange.

Here are top 10 updates on Maratha quota protests,

1) After the fire incident, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has filed a police complaint and suspended bus services in Jalna until further notice.2) \"Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has stopped ferrying its buses in Jalna till further notice. A police complaint has been filed by MSRTC's Ambad Depot Manager in a local police station after a bus was allegedly torched by Maratha Agitators,\" MSRTC said.3) There is a possibility that quota supporters may arrive at Antarwali Sarati village in Ambad taluka of Jalna, where the activist has been staging a hunger strike, to stop him (from going to Mumbai), said Jalna collector Srikrushna Panchal.

4) Due to the huge crowd, there is a possibility that traffic on the Dhule-Mumbai highway and tehsils near Ambad may be affected, the curfew order mentioned.

5)“This may impact peace and create law and order issues. Hence, curfew has been imposed under CrPC section 144 (2) by the district collector in Ambad taluka from Monday midnight till further orders,” it said.

6) Government offices, schools, movement on national highways, milk distribution, media, and hospitals are exempted from this order, the collector added.

7) Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar appealed to Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil to protest peacefully, stating that he should ensure that no one is harmed, and that law and order should be maintained.8)“Everyone knows who groomed Manoj Jarange Patil, whose people used to go to Manoj Patil, whose OSD used to meet Manoj Patil. Maharashtra government ministers used to meet the activists. What they have sown, they are reaping,” he said.

9) The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (lower house) unanimously passed the Maratha Reservation Bill tabled in February, which intended to extend 10 per cent reservation to Marathas above the 50 per cent cap.10) Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil demanded that the NDA government implement the 'Sage Soyare' ordinance notification within two days, failing which the majority community in the state will launch a fresh round of agitation on February 24.

