Maldives' Ex-Minister Calls President Mohamed Muizzu 'Immature': 'He Is Slowly Realising...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Former Defence Minister of Maldives, Mariya Didi, highlighting various facets of the India-Maldives relations, termed Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu as 'immature' and claimed that there is no threat to Maldivian sovereignty from Indian troops stationed there while at a Firstpost Defence Summit in New Delhi ex-defence minister claimed that there is no threat to the sovereignty of Maldivian citizens by Indian troops stationed in their country, even as“(Maldives President Mohamed) Muizzu thinks that there is an antagonism between the Maldivians and the Indians.... (It has been) three months since he came into government, the Indian troops are still there.” She remarked that the sovereignty of a nation is assured when there is trust and friendship among neighbours and friends read: Indian Troops in Maldives: Former minister says President Muizzu is a liar, 'There are no...'She further asserted,“They are there on a purely humanitarian ground to help us in case....somebody needs to be airlifted.” She added,“Originally also this came about because we used to ask India for help” in case of mishaps such as a person going missing who could be rescued only by a helicopter or Dornier. Since helicopters had to be transported on a ship to the Maldives, the Maldives National Defence Forces used to seek help from India in such cases to save time and hence bear witness to friendly ties with India read: Indians confuse Mauritius with Maldives after tourism tweet: 'Not interested, please invite China'She even highlighted a recent incident when a young Maldivian boy was lost at sea and said,“President Muizzu refused to get the help of these professionals who had the professional equipment to help. Unfortunately, he died.” She underscored the friendly ties between the two countries in the past and said,“I hope President Muizzu realizes that he shouldn't be caught in his own rhetoric .... let Maldives have its status which it had during our time in government,” reported Firstpost read: Indians confuse Mauritius with Maldives after tourism tweet: 'Not interested, please invite China'President Mohamed Muizzu was in the shadows of somebody else, said Mariya Didi. She asserted that President Muizzu is trying to consolidate his victory in elections,“but what actually is happening is that Maldivian economy is in a very bad state.”

Questioning Muizzu's moves, Mariya Didi said,“Maldives...has to think whether China can really take over the burden that India does for us” while considering whether China could be the benefactor if Maldives' ties were to go downhill with India. She called the Chinese realists while at the same time terming India as a partner in making a stable, secure, free and open Indo-Pacific. However, she stated,“Muizzu interprets the relationship with India as very transactional.”Considering India as the first responder in any crisis, the ex-Minister stated that it was an immature move from Muizzu, who has lately come to realise the disastrous consequences. She said,“So, I see the Coast Guard has taken part in the Indian naval games (2024 Milan Exercise). I see the 'Dosti' exercises taking place right now ... he is slowly realising the realities of being a president,” reported Firstpost.



