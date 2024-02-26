Mint Explainer: What Does The Latest Survey Of Household Consumption Spending Reveal?

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "A person living in rural India spent ₹3,773 a month on average as consumption expenditure in 2022-23 while her urban counterpart spent ₹6,459, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's (MOSPI's) National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) estimated after a nationwide study of households' spending patterns.

