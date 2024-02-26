Kerala: Police Register Case Against Two Teachers In Connection With Suicide Of Class 7 Student In Alappuzha

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alappuzha: The police have registered a case against two teachers in the suicide of a class 7 student in Alappuzha. The Mannanchery police have registered a case against the school's physical education teachers, Christhudas and Remya. A 13-year-old boy ended his life on Sunday (Feb 19) in Kalavur, Alappuzha.

The parents of Prajith raised allegations and complaints against the school authorities. According to the family, the boy took a drastic step due to physical and mental torture by some teachers of the Holy Family Visitation Public School in Kattoor. The school management suspended three teachers for the suicide of 13-year-old students on Saturday.



Prajith and his classmate Vijay missed the last class period on February 16. The school used the microphone to announce after an extended hunt failed to locate them. The children came back soon after.

Vijay claimed that after falling unconscious, he had gone to get water; however, the teachers did not think this was true. In the police complaint the family submitted, it states that PT teacher Kristhu Das scolded them by questioning if they used ganja and repeatedly struck the students with a cane. Teachers Reshma and Dolly scolded and embarrassed them in front of others later.

According to his fellow students, Prajith was depressed when he got home. Prajith was spotted hanging in his school uniform as his elder brother Pranav arrived home. Despite being taken to the hospital immediately, his life could not be saved.





