Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding Video: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Dance To Dhol Beats-WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff recently attended Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's star-studded wedding in Goa. A video of Akshay and Tiger dancing to dhol rhythms during the celebrations and hugging the groom has gone viral on the internet.

In the viral video, Akshay and Tiger are dressed in full black clothing. On February 21, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani were married in an intimate ceremony in Goa. The pair posted some stunning photos from their wedding day on their social media accounts.

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani wedded in an intimate ceremony on February 21 in Goa. The couple has shared lovely images from their wedding day on their own social media sites. The couple will depart for their honeymoon after the release of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action blockbuster Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, according to Bhagnani senior. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to hit theatres on Eid 2024, competing with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

The couple's families and close friends attended their wedding in Goa.

In addition to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bollywood stars Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Esha Deol attended the occasion to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky declared their relationship on Instagram in October 2021.

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani wedded in an intimate ceremony on February 21 in Goa. The couple has shared lovely images from their wedding day on their own social media sites.

The couple will depart for their honeymoon after the release of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action blockbuster Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, according to Bhagnani senior. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to hit theatres on Eid 2024, competing with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

The couple's families and close friends attended their wedding in Goa.

In addition to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bollywood stars Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Esha Deol attended the occasion to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey. Rakul and Jackky declared their relationship on Instagram in October 2021.

About the film Bade Miyan - Chote Miyan.

The title music to the film was recently published by the directors. Akshay shared the song on X with the comment, "Tere peeche tera yaar khada".

Tiger and Akshay dance together in the music video while clad in khaki green title music to the film was recently published by the directors. Akshay shared the song on X

with the comment, "Tere peeche tera yaar khada". Tiger and Akshay dance together in the music video while clad in khaki green.

The song, shot against the stunning background of Jerash's Roman Theatre in Abu Dhabi, is a visual treat for fans. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's on-screen bromance is undeniably charming.

The song is completely different from the title track of the blockbuster 1998 film, with just the words 'bade to bade miyan, chote miyan subhanallah' from the original song. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is scheduled to open in cinemas on Eid 2024.