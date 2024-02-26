Viral Video: Emirates Crew Uses Taekwondo & Flexicuffs To Subdue Drunk Passenger On Dubai-Islamabad Flight

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent incident aboard Emirates flight EK614 from Dubai to Islamabad, cabin crew faced a challenging situation when a reportedly drunk passenger became violent mid-flight. The incident unfolded during the two-and-a-half-hour journey in the early hours of Sunday.

A video circulating on the internet captures the moment Emirates cabin crew members managed to control the unruly passenger. The footage shows the crew restraining the individual with flexicuffs after he exhibited disruptive behavior. The use of flexicuffs, provided by other crew members, proved effective in subduing the unruly passenger.

Emirates cabin crew members undergo annual Taekwondo training to efficiently handle and restrain disruptive passengers. This specialized training equips them with the necessary skills to manage challenging situations professionally.

The flight landed in Islamabad around 1:20 am on Monday, where the intoxicated passenger was escorted off the aircraft in a wheelchair. Despite attempts to calm him down and sober him up with water, the disruptive behavior persisted.

Reports suggest that, despite causing fear among passengers, the individual may have influential connections, potentially allowing him to avoid criminal charges.

As of now, Emirates has not released a formal statement regarding the incident, and requests for comment remain unanswered. The airline's response, once provided, is anticipated to offer more insights into the incident and the measures taken to address it.

Drunken incidents on flights to Pakistan are not uncommon, as some passengers perceive it as an opportunity to consume alcohol before arriving in a country where alcohol consumption is strictly regulated. In Pakistan, alcohol is primarily allowed for foreigners in select hotels.