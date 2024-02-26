Bengaluru: BMRCL Official Suspended For Denying Entry To Farmer Based On Attire

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A security supervisor with the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) faced suspension after refusing entry to a farmer due to his attire. The

recent incident sparked controversy and drew public outrage, with the video of allegedly denying entry to the farmer went viral all over Social Media. The move, which garnered swift condemnation, led to immediate action from the BMRCL Managing Director.

The incident unfolded when a farmer, donning his traditional attire, attempted to enter the metro station but was stopped at the gate by the security supervisor. Despite having a valid ticket, the farmer was denied entry solely based on his clothing choice, sparking a wave of criticism among Social Media users. The Netizens have started using #BengaluruMetroOnlyforVIPs on Platform X and tagging the BMRCL's official page and urged them to take strict action against the official responsible for the incident.

As the video went viral, the BMRCL Managing Director swiftly intervened, ordering the suspension of the security supervisor involved in the incident. The move came as a response to the outcry over the unjust denial of entry to the farmer. "It is imperative to ensure that all passengers are treated fairly and respectfully regardless of their attire," stated the BMRCL MD. "There is no rule in place that mandates specific clothing for metro travel, and denying entry based on attire is unacceptable."

"The actions taken against the security supervisor reflect the seriousness with which we address such incidents," added the BMRCL MD. "We remain committed to creating a welcoming environment for all passengers, irrespective of their background or attire." Following the suspension, the farmer was

allowed entry to the metro station, emphasizing that everyone has the right to access public transportation without facing discrimination based on their clothing choices.

The suspension of the security supervisor underscores BMRCL's commitment to upholding inclusivity and nondiscrimination within its services.