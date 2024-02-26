Ronit Roy Talks About Swiggy Delivery Guy's Reckless Driving On Wrong Side Of Road; Here's What He Said

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Ronit Roy recently shared a message on X (previously Twitter) about an event where he saw a delivery guy from the online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy riding an electric scooter "on the wrong side of the road, into oncoming traffic." Ronit expressed his concern about the safety of such riders and inquired whether Swiggy respected their lives at all.

Taking to X, the actor wrote,“@Swiggy I almost killed one of your riders. They definitely need instructions on riding. Riding those small electric mopeds doesn't mean that they ride on the wrong side of the road onto oncoming traffic. But then, Do you even care for their lives or is it just business as usual?”

Responding to him, Swiggy wrote back,“Hey Ronit, we expect our delivery partner to follow all traffic rules and have noted this to be looked into, do share any details if available for the necessary action to be taken. ^Luv.”

Ronit Roy, a well-known television and film actor, has worked in the entertainment sector for almost three decades. Ronit's path from playing a young child in Jaan Tere Naam and Sainik to portraying some significant roles on OTT and TV series has been nothing short of inspiring, and he has emerged as one of the industry's most promising performers.

