Surat Youth Tragically Dies In Russia-Ukraine Warfront, Devastated Family Seeks Answers From Indian Govt

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a heart-wrenching incident, Hemil Ashwinbhai Mangukiya from Surat, Gujarat, lost his life on the Ukraine front, leaving his family in shock and disbelief. The news of his death in an air strike came two days later, with his uncle, Atul Mangukiya, recounting the difficult moment when they confirmed the tragic information.

Hemil, who had completed his education up to Class 12, had relocated to Velanja village in Kamrej taluka of Surat with his parents and younger brother. The family received the news of Hemil's demise on February 23 through a call from his friend working alongside him.

"On Feb 23, my brother Ashwinbhai received a call from Hemil's friend, who was working with him.

We cross-checked it with other sources. Sadly, the information was true," Atul told TOI.

Initially skeptical, the family cross-verified the information through various sources, only to discover the painful truth. Organizing a prayer session in the Varachha neighborhood where Hemil grew up, the family mourned the untimely loss.

Despite not pursuing higher education, Hemil harbored aspirations of going abroad, much like his younger brother, currently studying in the UK. Having moved to Russia on December 14, Hemil regularly kept in touch with his family, reassuring them about his well-being.

Hemil's final conversation with his family extended for more than two hours.

"He insisted that he was doing well there. It is hard to believe that just hours after the phone call, he was killed," Atul said.

In a tragic turn of events, Hemil, who learned about opportunities through social media, found work in Russia, reportedly enticed by a handsome salary. His first earnings of Rs 2.3 lakh recently entered his bank account, adding to the family's shock over the sudden and devastating turn of events.

The family now intends to seek government intervention to communicate with Russian authorities, seeking clarity on the circumstances surrounding Hemil's death.

According to police officials, Hemil went to Russia on a regular visa, prompting an inquiry into the details of his journey and employment.

"We have started an inquiry into how he reached Russia and started working there. The family is unable to talk immediately; hence we are waiting," a police officer told TOI.

While the family copes with the loss, an official statement is awaited, shedding light on the young man's journey and the events leading to his unfortunate demise.