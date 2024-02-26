WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Fans Stopped From Waving Flag During Clash Against Gujarat Titans; WATCH Viral Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, an off-field incident unfolded that has taken social media by storm. Despite a substantial presence of Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants fans showing support for their respective teams, Mumbai Indians' supporters encountered an unpleasant experience as stadium volunteers reportedly prohibited them from waving the team flag. A Mumbai Indians fan expressed dissatisfaction on social media, claiming that stadium volunteers were allegedly threatening them for displaying the team flag.

“Here for the #WPL game between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians and these volunteers are forcing to remove the Mumbai Indians Flag and Giving us threats.” Piyush Nathani wrote on X.

In the same tweet, X user posted a video capturing a stadium volunteer stating, "You can record it (the match). But today, this stadium is serving as a home ground for Gujarat Giants, and you are not supposed to have this Mumbai Indians flag."

Another X user shared a video depicting a stadium volunteer confiscating Mumbai Indians' flags.

According to the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 fixture, it was a home game for Gujarat Giants against Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Despite the tournament being held across two venues, Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium and Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, all five teams will participate in a home and away format.

In Bengaluru on Sunday, the defending champions Mumbai Indians secured their second consecutive victory in the WPL 2024 campaign, clinching a five-wicket win over Gujarat Giants.

Chasing a target of 127 runs, Mumbai Indians successfully achieved the goal with 1.5 overs to spare. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur sealed the victory by hitting the winning runs, leading the team across the finishing line. Kaur showcased her captaincy prowess with an unbeaten knock of 46 runs from 41 balls, while Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt contributed 31 and 22 runs, respectively.

The Mumbai Indians' bowling attack, led by Shabnim Ismail (3/18) and Amelia Kerr (4/17), demonstrated exceptional skill to restrict Gujarat Giants to 126/9 in 20 overs.

Up next, Mumbai Indians will face UP Warriorz on February 28, while Gujarat Giants will compete on March 1, both matches scheduled at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.