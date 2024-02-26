Farmers Protest 2.0: Mother Urges Protesters To Release Son's Body To Perform Final Rites (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The mother of a youth who lost his life during the ongoing farmers protest has made an emotional plea, urging protesters to release her son's body to perform last rites. Her distress deepened as she accused the protesters of not only withholding the body but also collecting money and refusing to proceed with the cremation until certain demands were met.

In the ongoing farmers protest, as many as 5 farmers lost their lives with the recent death taking place on Friday when a protester succumbed to a heart attack. The Haryana Police used tear gas shells to prevent breaches of police barricades at Shambhu and Khanauri.

Amidst the resumption of the protest, farmer leaders dismissed a government proposal in the fourth round of talks, leading to the escalation of their agitation.

The unrest saw clashes involving sticks and stones, resulting in nearly 12 injured police personnel. Responding to the tumult, police appealed to owners of heavy equipment to withdraw from protest sites, expressing apprehension about potential harm to security forces.

On February 18, farmers rejected the government's proposition to purchase pulses, maize, and cotton crops at guaranteed prices for five years. Instead, they declared their intent to persist with the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab persist at the Punjab-Haryana borders, demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support prices, the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm laborers, and the waiver of farm debt.