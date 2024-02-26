Nayanthara Shares Heartwarming Picture With Husband Vignesh Shivan From Their Singapore Trip

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, renowned figures in the South Indian film industry, are once again capturing attention with their endearing display of love. Currently enjoying a romantic getaway in Singapore, the couple recently shared a heartwarming moment that melted the hearts of their fans.

The Lady Superstar, Nayanthara, took to her Instagram story to share a black-and-white picture featuring herself and her husband, Vignesh Shivan. In the snapshot, the couple is seen locked in an affectionate embrace, portraying an unbreakable bond that resonates deeply with their followers. With the backdrop of the soulful song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from the movie 'Baar Baar Dekho,' the picture exudes a timeless charm evoking sentiments of love and togetherness.







Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's marriage

Their relationship which blossomed into marriage in a grand ceremony held in Chennai in 2022

has been a source of inspiration for many. From their adorable family moments with their twins, Uyir and Ulag, to their romantic escapades, Nayanthara and Vignesh continue to exemplify couple goals.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Valentine's Day Glimpse

This isn't the first time Nayanthara has publicly expressed her admiration for her husband. On Valentine's Day, she shared a glimpse of their joyous celebration, thanking Vignesh for "a decade of love." Such gestures not only highlight their deep bond but also emphasize the beauty of companionship and mutual respect in their relationship. While Nayanthara continues to charm audiences with her acting prowess.

Professional front

Vignesh Shivan is making waves as a director with his upcoming project, 'Love Insurance Corporation.' Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah, and Krithi Shetty, the film promises to be a commercial entertainer that keeps audiences hooked.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara's recent film, 'Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food,' received acclaim upon its release in 2023. Despite initial success, the film faced controversy later on. Nevertheless, Nayanthara remains undeterred as she gears up for her next venture 'Test,' a sports drama directed by S Sashikanth, featuring a star-studded ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine.